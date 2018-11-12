Fluoropharma Medical (FPMI) versus Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Critical Review

Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluoropharma Medical and Celldex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluoropharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Celldex Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,154.18%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than Fluoropharma Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Fluoropharma Medical has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluoropharma Medical and Celldex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A -$2.04 million N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics $12.74 million 4.86 -$93.03 million ($0.80) -0.45

Fluoropharma Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celldex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Fluoropharma Medical and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics -1,296.96% -51.88% -38.08%

Summary

Fluoropharma Medical beats Celldex Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluoropharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company also develops earlier stage drug candidates that are in clinical development, including CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers; CDX-1140, a human monoclonal antibody; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic aimed at antigen presenting cells for cancer indications. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; Seattle Genetics, Inc.; Yale University; and MedImmune, LLC. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

