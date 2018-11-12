Fmr LLC Has $84.43 Million Stake in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,106 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.09% of MEDNAX worth $84,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $172,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 147.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 55.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

MD opened at $40.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

