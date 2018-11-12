Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB comprises about 8.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $375,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. ValuEngine cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

