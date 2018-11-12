Formosa Financial (FMF) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

Formosa Financial (CURRENCY:FMF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Formosa Financial has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Formosa Financial token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, IDEX and IDCM. Formosa Financial has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $108,627.00 worth of Formosa Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00146741 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00247489 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $699.59 or 0.10911091 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Formosa Financial Profile

Formosa Financial’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,824,364 tokens. The official message board for Formosa Financial is medium.com/formosa-financial. Formosa Financial’s official Twitter account is @formosaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Formosa Financial is /r/FormosaFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Formosa Financial is www.formosa.financial.

Formosa Financial Token Trading

Formosa Financial can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formosa Financial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formosa Financial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Formosa Financial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

