Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 319.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $170.32 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.59 and a fifty-two week high of $186.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

In related news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

