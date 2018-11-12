Forsta AP Fonden Has $53.12 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $53,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 151.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 267.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,353 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $626,038.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,017.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $1,367,483.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,170.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,572 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,309 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Shares of CME stock opened at $189.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $190.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

