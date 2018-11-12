Forsta AP Fonden Sells 126,500 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,400 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $212,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $110,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Exelon by 106.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 81.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

