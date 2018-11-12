Forsta AP Fonden Sells 16,200 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,894 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 87.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 104.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.51 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

