Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $29.90 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,337 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 668,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,121,000 after buying an additional 312,783 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,553,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,184,000 after buying an additional 164,416 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 166,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,305,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,083,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.82.

NYSE MS opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

