Fortis (FTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Fortis stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.16. Fortis has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fortis by 98.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.