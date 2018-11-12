Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities set a $93.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,119,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 217.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,682,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,932 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 45.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,855,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,504,000 after acquiring an additional 891,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,458,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,498,000 after acquiring an additional 274,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 17.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,929,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,933,000 after acquiring an additional 281,709 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.13.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

