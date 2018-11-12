Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Acquires 38,933 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,933 shares during the period. Total makes up 1.1% of Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Total were worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Total by 19.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 37.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of TOT opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.7442 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

