Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. Sells 1,974 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 17,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,530,981.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $1,785,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,334,657. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twilio from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Shares of TWLO opened at $92.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $98.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

