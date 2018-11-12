FY2018 Earnings Estimate for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Issued By FIG Partners (MFSF)

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) – Analysts at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now expects that the bank will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. FIG Partners also issued estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFSF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $35.02 on Monday. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $307.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

