FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “C$10.49” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.20.

TSE PEY opened at C$11.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$9.83 and a 52-week high of C$19.83.

In related news, Director Micheal Macbean purchased 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$242,600.00. Also, insider Scott Robinson purchased 50,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$575,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

