FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Strategic Education Inc Issued By Barrington Research (STRA)

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the health services provider will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

STRA stock opened at $140.33 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $154.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 41.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $235,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $678,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,482,147.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,200 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

