FY2018 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Cormark has a “C$9.03” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$102.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.58 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FR. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$7.15 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.20.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. Also, Director Rose Marjorie Co acquired 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.50. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $101,067 and have sold 80,000 shares valued at $636,780.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

