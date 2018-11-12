FY2018 EPS Estimates for Cable One Inc Decreased by Analyst (CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for Cable One in a research note issued on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings of $29.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2018 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $35.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $40.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $51.82 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $845.67.

NYSE CABO opened at $863.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.26. Cable One has a twelve month low of $597.40 and a twelve month high of $924.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cable One by 44.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total transaction of $211,912.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

