FY2018 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.91. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2020 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $138.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 272.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,519 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,095.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

