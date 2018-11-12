FY2018 EPS Estimates for Glu Mobile Inc. Increased by Wedbush (GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Glu Mobile in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.14 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of GLUU opened at $8.07 on Monday. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 39,903 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $322,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 89,310 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $626,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,349.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,978 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

