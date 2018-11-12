FY2018 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp (RM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Regional Management in a research report issued on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

RM has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Regional Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE RM opened at $28.08 on Monday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 47.26 and a quick ratio of 47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regional Management by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regional Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Regional Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Regional Management by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 59,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

