FY2018 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Raised by Analyst

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Analysts at BWS Financial upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 103.85%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $193,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $588,787. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 30.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $140,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

