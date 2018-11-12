FY2018 EPS Estimates for SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Lowered by Analyst

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

STKL opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.80 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 323,483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,508,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 628,372 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

