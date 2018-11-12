FY2018 EPS Estimates for Wright Medical Group NV Increased by Oppenheimer (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wright Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Wright Medical Group’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMGI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -137.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06. Wright Medical Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.

In other news, insider Peter Cooke sold 20,662 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $604,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $32,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,879 shares of company stock worth $1,057,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

