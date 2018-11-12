FY2019 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Issued By Gabelli

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Gabelli analyst M. Paige now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

KAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE:KAR opened at $56.54 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider James E. Money II sold 32,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $2,002,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,980.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $629,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,854. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

