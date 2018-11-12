FY2019 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Lowered by Analyst (CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE CRK opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

