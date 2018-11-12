FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (PLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protalix Biotherapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $0.45 on Monday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,614,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.80% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

