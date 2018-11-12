Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,778. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.28.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $384.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $485.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

