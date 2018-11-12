Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (OLN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Olin worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 68.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,890,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,739,000 after acquiring an additional 369,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 238.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 248,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $324,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Olin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

