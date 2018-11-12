Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.66 Million Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 68,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $25.45 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

