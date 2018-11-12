Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. Gain Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

GCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of Gain Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.17 million, a PE ratio of -39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gain Capital has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gain Capital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 230,698 shares during the period. Weber Alan W increased its position in Gain Capital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 806,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gain Capital by 1,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 479,134 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,729,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

