Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.90. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

