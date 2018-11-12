Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $69.19.

