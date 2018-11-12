Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Takes Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 251.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 81.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 132.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

