Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stake in BP plc (BP)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in BP were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 250.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1,375.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2,782.4% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $41.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Santander upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

