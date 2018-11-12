Gannett (GCI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 3,089,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 1,141,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

GCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gannett from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,083.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

