GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:GDI opened at C$18.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$15.05 and a twelve month high of C$19.90.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

