Gear Energy (GXE) Price Target Cut to C$1.75

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Thursday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.63 and a 52-week high of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other Gear Energy news, Director John O’connell bought 25,300 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,842.00. Insiders bought 60,090 shares of company stock valued at $68,127 in the last quarter.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

