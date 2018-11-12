Gems (GEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $154,071.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a market cap of $3.06 million and $154,071.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00145958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00246389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $696.54 or 0.10862606 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010812 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,488,025 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

