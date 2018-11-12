Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) One Day Volume Hits $57,998.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $57,998.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00147051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00246832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.10274070 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

