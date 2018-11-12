General Electric (GE) Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after buying an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after buying an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,486,000 after buying an additional 9,835,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,200,000 after buying an additional 2,172,085 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

