General Electric (GE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,070,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,756,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. General Electric has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,151. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,472,000 after buying an additional 16,297,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,871,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 992,171 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

