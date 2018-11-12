GenesisX (XGS) Hits Market Capitalization of $354,133.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $354,133.00 and approximately $3,063.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00001066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001195 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025457 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.02302715 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 5,211,060 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

