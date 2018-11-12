Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 50.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $100.61 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

