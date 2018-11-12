GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $7,065.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00011791 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00792701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003857 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020497 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006435 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

