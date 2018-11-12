GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 110,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, July 20th. Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-position-reduced-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.