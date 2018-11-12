Global Currency Reserve Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $8,390.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00059452 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021382 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 104,961,985 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

