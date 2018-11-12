Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in AFLAC by 14.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 85.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 605,896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the second quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

