Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $18.34 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,862 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $549,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 430,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 4,735,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,832,000 after buying an additional 1,212,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 871,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/global-financial-private-capital-llc-has-18-34-million-position-in-vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.