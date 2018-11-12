Global Financial Private Capital LLC Reduces Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 321,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

